Ecorando à Beauche
Beauche, Eure-et-Loir
L’Office de tourisme vous emmène découvrir les plus beaux paysages du Pays de Dreux. Dans une démarche écoresponsable, nous ramasserons les déchets qui se trouvent sur le chemin.
Circuit de 5 à 7 km/ env. 2h tout public
RDV à 14h30, parking rue Saint-Martin .
Rue Saint-Martin, Beauche 28270, Eure-et-Loir, Centre-Val de Loire. Contact: +33 2 37 46 01 73, contact-ot@dreux-agglomeration.fr
English :
The Tourist Office takes you on a tour of the most beautiful landscapes in the Pays de Dreux. As part of our eco-responsible approach, we’ll be picking up any garbage along the way.
