Ecorando à Beauche

Rue Saint-Martin Beauche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 14:30:00

fin : 2026-08-05

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

L’Office de tourisme vous emmène découvrir les plus beaux paysages du Pays de Dreux. Dans une démarche écoresponsable, nous ramasserons les déchets qui se trouvent sur le chemin.

Circuit de 5 à 7 km/ env. 2h tout public

Gratuit

RDV à 14h30, parking rue Saint-Martin .

Rue Saint-Martin Beauche 28270 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 46 01 73 contact-ot@dreux-agglomeration.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Tourist Office takes you on a tour of the most beautiful landscapes in the Pays de Dreux. As part of our eco-responsible approach, we’ll be picking up any garbage along the way.

L’événement Ecorando à Beauche Beauche a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par OT AGGLO DU PAYS DE DREUX