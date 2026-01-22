Ecorando à Dreux Dreux
Chemin du Pont Hodde Dreux Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2026-02-04 14:30:00
L’Office de tourisme vous emmène découvrir les plus beaux paysages du Pays de Dreux. Dans une démarche écoresponsable, nous ramasserons les déchets qui se trouvent sur le chemin.
Circuit de 5 à 7 km/ env. 2h tout public
RDV à 14h30, Chemin Hoddé .
Chemin du Pont Hodde Dreux 28100 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 46 01 73 contact-ot@dreux-agglomeration.fr
English :
The Tourist Office takes you on a tour of the most beautiful landscapes in the Pays de Dreux. As part of our eco-responsible approach, we’ll be picking up any garbage along the way.
