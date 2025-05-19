Écorando Orthez Médiéval depuis la gare Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques, 7 juin 2025, Orthez.

Écorando Orthez Médiéval depuis la gare A pieds Facile

Écorando Orthez Médiéval depuis la gare 64300 Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : 7300.0 Tarif :

Cet itinéraire reprend le parcours balisé Orthez Médiéval de la CC Lacq-Orthez. Le plan et le descriptif complet depuis la gare permettront de se repérer facilement et d’explorer des passages inattendus comme des sites chargés d’histoire

Facile

English : Écorando Orthez Médiéval depuis la gare

This itinerary follows the signposted Orthez Médiéval route of the Lacq-Orthez CC. The map and full description from the station make it easy to find your way around, exploring unexpected passages and sites steeped in history

Deutsch : Écorando Orthez Médiéval depuis la gare

Diese Route folgt der ausgeschilderten Route Orthez Médiéval der CC Lacq-Orthez. Der Plan und die vollständige Beschreibung ab dem Bahnhof ermöglichen es Ihnen, sich leicht zurechtzufinden und unerwartete Passagen sowie geschichtsträchtige Orte zu erkunden

Italiano :

Questo itinerario segue il percorso segnalato Orthez Médiéval del CC Lacq-Orthez. La cartina e la descrizione completa della stazione facilitano l’orientamento e la scoperta di luoghi inaspettati e ricchi di storia

Español : Écorando Orthez Médiéval depuis la gare

Este itinerario sigue la ruta señalizada Orthez Médiéval del CC Lacq-Orthez. El mapa y la descripción completa desde la estación facilitan la orientación y permiten descubrir lugares inesperados y cargados de historia

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-15 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine