Ego Fragile Opening | Le Fotomat’ Le Fotomat’ Clermont-Ferrand

Ego Fragile Opening | Le Fotomat'

Le Fotomat’ 1 rue Claude-Guichard Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

2025-11-22

2025-11-23

2025-11-22

Ce week-end d’ouverture propose une exposition pluridisciplinaire et une soirée musicale 100 % féminine, dans une ambiance immersive et conviviale.

Le Fotomat’ 1 rue Claude-Guichard Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 68 78 67 49 contact.ego.fragile@gmail.com

English :

The opening weekend features a multi-disciplinary exhibition and a 100% all-female musical evening, in an immersive and convivial atmosphere.

German :

Dieses Eröffnungswochenende bietet eine multidisziplinäre Ausstellung und einen Musikabend, der zu 100 % aus Frauen besteht, in einer immersiven und geselligen Atmosphäre.

Italiano :

Il weekend di apertura prevede una mostra multidisciplinare e una serata musicale tutta al femminile, in un’atmosfera coinvolgente e conviviale.

Espanol :

El fin de semana inaugural incluye una exposición multidisciplinar y una velada musical exclusivamente femenina, en un ambiente de inmersión y convivencia.

