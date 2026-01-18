Ekiden Châtelaillon-Plage
Ekiden Châtelaillon-Plage samedi 18 avril 2026.
Ekiden
Place Jean Moulin Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime
Début : 2026-04-18
fin : 2026-04-19
2026-04-18
Châtelaillon-Plage accueille son 3ème Ekiden, le dimanche 19 avril 2026 !
Place Jean Moulin Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 44 42 19 info@marathondelarochelle.com
English :
Châtelaillon-Plage hosts its 3rd Ekiden on Sunday, April 19, 2026!
