El Jose one man band Nilvange

El Jose one man band Nilvange samedi 18 octobre 2025.

El Jose one man band

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-18 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

El Jose est l’artiste même où l’expression quand le blues vient te chercher il ne te lâche plus est vérifiée !

Biberonné dès l’enfance par le blues rock de Stevie Ray Vaughan, El Jose est un musicien autodidacte.

Il forme dès l’été 2012 une première formation, El Jose and the Hibbie Blues, avec qui il enregistrera un premier album, et en profite pour s’enrichir d’une solide expérience scénique.

El Jose est même invité sur scène par des bluesmen de renom tels que Toronzo Cannon, Carl Wyatt, Terry Harmonica Bean, Mister Tchang, Kris Dollimore, Shun Kikuta et fait la 1ère partie de groupes ou artistes de la scène internationale comme Thomas Schoeffler Jr, French Blues Explosion, Gas Blues Band, Ana Popovic, Yarol Poupaud, Dirty Deep.Tout public

5 .

14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 85 50 71 info@legueulard.fr

English :

El Jose is the very artist where the expression when the blues come for you, they never let you go comes true!

Nurtured from childhood by the blues rock of Stevie Ray Vaughan, El Jose is a self-taught musician.

In the summer of 2012, he formed his first band, El Jose and the Hibbie Blues, with whom he recorded a debut album, and took advantage of the opportunity to build up solid stage experience.

El Jose has even been invited on stage by renowned bluesmen such as Toronzo Cannon, Carl Wyatt, Terry Harmonica Bean, Mister Tchang, Kris Dollimore and Shun Kikuta, and has opened for international groups and artists such as Thomas Schoeffler Jr, French Blues Explosion, Gas Blues Band, Ana Popovic, Yarol Poupaud and Dirty Deep.

German :

El Jose ist der Künstler, bei dem sich die Redewendung Wenn der Blues dich holt, lässt er dich nicht mehr los bewahrheitet hat!

El Jose wurde schon als Kind mit dem Bluesrock von Stevie Ray Vaughan vertraut gemacht und ist ein autodidaktischer Musiker.

Im Sommer 2012 gründete er seine erste Band, El Jose and the Hibbie Blues, mit der er ein erstes Album aufnahm.

El Jose wurde sogar von bekannten Bluesmusikern wie Toronzo Cannon, Carl Wyatt, Terry Harmonica Bean, Mister Tchang, Kris Dollimore, Shun Kikuta eingeladen und trat als Vorgruppe von internationalen Bands und Künstlern wie Thomas Schoeffler Jr, French Blues Explosion, Gas Blues Band, Ana Popovic, Yarol Poupaud, Dirty Deep auf.

Italiano :

El Jose è l’artista in cui si avvera l’espressione quando il blues viene a prenderti, non ti lascia mai andare !

Nutrito fin dall’infanzia dal blues rock di Stevie Ray Vaughan, El Jose è un musicista autodidatta.

Nell’estate del 2012 ha formato la sua prima band, El Jose and the Hibbie Blues, con la quale ha registrato un album di debutto e ha colto l’occasione per accumulare un bagaglio di esperienze sul palco.

El Jose è stato persino invitato sul palco da bluesman rinomati come Toronzo Cannon, Carl Wyatt, Terry ‘Harmonica’ Bean, Mister Tchang, Kris Dollimore e Shun Kikuta, e ha aperto per gruppi e artisti internazionali come Thomas Schoeffler Jr, French Blues Explosion, Gas Blues Band, Ana Popovic, Yarol Poupaud e Dirty Deep.

Espanol :

El José es precisamente el artista donde se hace realidad la expresión cuando el blues viene a por ti, nunca te suelta

Nutrido desde niño por el blues rock de Stevie Ray Vaughan, El Jose es un músico autodidacta.

En el verano de 2012 formó su primera banda, El Jose and the Hibbie Blues, con la que grabó un álbum de debut y aprovechó para acumular una gran experiencia sobre los escenarios.

El Jose ha sido incluso invitado al escenario por bluesmen de renombre como Toronzo Cannon, Carl Wyatt, Terry ‘Harmonica’ Bean, Mister Tchang, Kris Dollimore y Shun Kikuta, y ha sido telonero de grupos y artistas internacionales como Thomas Schoeffler Jr, French Blues Explosion, Gas Blues Band, Ana Popovic, Yarol Poupaud y Dirty Deep.

L’événement El Jose one man band Nilvange a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME