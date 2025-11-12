Electric Feel / Nuit Indie & Synth Pop SUPERSONIC Paris

L’Electric Feel de retour !

L’Electric Feel vous embarque dans un voyage au sein d’un kaléidoscope de pop solaire et de rythmes électroniques nocturnes. Sélection de ce que l’indie pop a fait de meilleur ces 20 dernières années!

DJ SET Indie & Synth Pop

Live à 1h

La playlist pour te mettre dans l’ambiance :

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3BVRItWzE0mURghXU1lEMZ

MGMT / Arcade Fire / Phoenix / Tame Impala / LCD Soundsystem / Hot Chip / Metronomy / Empire Of The Sun / Gossip / Cut Copy / The Drums / Foals / Grizzly Bear / Fever Ray / Animal Collective / The Flaming Lips / Crystal Castles / Deerhunter / !!! / The Rapture / Caribou / Soulwax / Ariel Pink / Mac DeMarco / Wild Nothing / King Krule / The XX / Passion Pit / Two Door Cinema Club / Vampire Weekend / Bloc Party / The Horrors / Bombay Bicycle Club / CSS / Ting Tings / La Roux / The Knife / Grimes / Warpaint …..

Entrée à 10€ de 23h à 6h

• Vestiaire au 2ème étage

• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

Le samedi 10 janvier 2026

de 23h00 à 06h00

payant Ticket : 15 EUR Tout public.

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

