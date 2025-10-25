Electro Grappe Domaine du Moulié Riscle

Electro Grappe

Domaine du Moulié A Chiffre Riscle Gers

Electro Grappe

La soirée qui va faire vibrer le Domaine du Moulié

Samedi 25 octobre à partir de 20h, prépare-toi à mixer good vibes & good wine lors d’une soirée inoubliable au Domaine du Moulié

Au programme

DJ Set by Beau Dégat Crew Electro House Groove, un mix survitaminé pour enflammer la piste et ambiancer le domaine jusqu’au bout de la nuit

Wine bar avec les vins du domaine et des cocktails exclusifs

Food corner

L’événement se déroule dans la cour du domaine et sous la grange, offrant un cadre authentique et chaleureux pour une nuit inoubliable.

Places limitées Réserve dès maintenant en ligne !

.

Domaine du Moulié A Chiffre Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 37 16 90 04 domainedumoulie@orange.fr

English :

Electro Grappe

An evening to rock the Domaine du Moulié

Saturday October 25th from 8pm, get ready to mix good vibes & good wine for an unforgettable evening at Domaine du Moulié

On the program:

? DJ Set by Beau Dégat Crew: Electro ? Electro ? House ? Groove, a supercharged mix to set the dancefloor alight and keep the domain buzzing until the end of the night

? Wine bar with estate wines and exclusive cocktails

? Food corner

The event takes place in the estate?s courtyard and under the barn, offering a warm, authentic setting for an unforgettable night.

Limited seating ? Book online now!

German :

Electro Grappe

Der Abend, der die Domaine du Moulié zum Beben bringen wird

Samstag, den 25. Oktober ab 20 Uhr, mach dich bereit für einen Mix aus good vibes & good wine bei einem unvergesslichen Abend auf der Domaine du Moulié

Auf dem Programm stehen:

? DJ-Set von Beau Dégat Crew: Electro ? House ? Groove, ein aufgeladener Mix, um die Tanzfläche zu entzünden und die Domaine bis zum Ende der Nacht in Stimmung zu bringen

? Wine Bar mit den Weinen des Weinguts und exklusiven Cocktails?

? Food Corner

Die Veranstaltung findet im Innenhof des Weinguts und unter der Scheune statt und bietet einen authentischen und gemütlichen Rahmen für eine unvergessliche Nacht.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen ? Buchen Sie jetzt online!

Italiano :

Electro Grappe

La serata che sconvolgerà il Domaine du Moulié

Dalle 20.00 di sabato 25 ottobre, preparatevi a mescolare buone vibrazioni e buon vino per una serata indimenticabile al Domaine du Moulié

In programma:

? DJ Set di Beau Dégat Crew: Electro? Electro? House? Groove, un mix supercarico che infiammerà la pista da ballo e farà vibrare la proprietà fino alla fine della serata

? Wine bar con vini della tenuta e cocktail esclusivi

? Angolo gastronomico

L’evento si svolge nel cortile della tenuta e sotto il fienile, offrendo un ambiente autentico e accogliente per una serata indimenticabile.

Posti limitati disponibili? Prenotate subito online!

Espanol :

Electro Grappe

La velada que hará vibrar al Domaine du Moulié

A partir de las 20:00 h del sábado 25 de octubre, prepárate para mezclar buen rollo y buen vino en una velada inolvidable en el Domaine du Moulié

En el programa:

? DJ Set de Beau Dégat Crew: Electro ? Electro ? House ? Groove, una mezcla sobrecargada para encender la pista de baile y mantener el ambiente animado hasta el final de la noche

? Wine bar con vinos de la finca y cócteles exclusivos

? Rincón gastronómico

El evento se celebra en el patio de la finca y bajo el granero, ofreciendo un marco auténtico y cálido para una noche inolvidable.

Plazas limitadas ? ¡Reserve ahora en línea!

