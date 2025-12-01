ELECTRO HAPPY END rue du chateau Chalais
ELECTRO HAPPY END rue du chateau Chalais mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
ELECTRO HAPPY END
rue du chateau Cloitre de Chalais Chalais Charente
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-31 21:00:00
fin : 2025-12-31 06:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-31
Pour cette fin d’année 2025, Magic mood vous propose une soirée à vous décoiffer !
.
rue du chateau Cloitre de Chalais Chalais 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine asso.magicmood@hotmail.com
English :
For the end of the year 2025, Magic mood offers you an evening to blow your hair off!
German :
Zum Jahresende 2025 bietet Ihnen Magic mood einen Abend, an dem Sie sich die Haare raufen können!
Italiano :
Mentre il 2025 volge al termine, Magic mood vi propone una serata da urlo!
Espanol :
El año 2025 toca a su fin y Magic mood le ofrece una velada que le dejará boquiabierto
L’événement ELECTRO HAPPY END Chalais a été mis à jour le 2025-11-10 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente