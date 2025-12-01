ELECTRO HAPPY END rue du chateau Chalais

ELECTRO HAPPY END

rue du chateau Cloitre de Chalais Chalais Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-31 21:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 06:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Pour cette fin d’année 2025, Magic mood vous propose une soirée à vous décoiffer !

.

rue du chateau Cloitre de Chalais Chalais 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine asso.magicmood@hotmail.com

English :

For the end of the year 2025, Magic mood offers you an evening to blow your hair off!

German :

Zum Jahresende 2025 bietet Ihnen Magic mood einen Abend, an dem Sie sich die Haare raufen können!

Italiano :

Mentre il 2025 volge al termine, Magic mood vi propone una serata da urlo!

Espanol :

El año 2025 toca a su fin y Magic mood le ofrece una velada que le dejará boquiabierto

L’événement ELECTRO HAPPY END Chalais a été mis à jour le 2025-11-10 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente