ELECTRO MUSIC EXPERIENCE – Le Barcarès, 19 juin 2025 16:00, Le Barcarès.

Pyrénées-Orientales

ELECTRO MUSIC EXPERIENCE Place de la Martinique Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-19 16:00:00

fin : 2025-06-20 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-19

Assistez à une soirée électrisante où les jeunes talents de l’école UCPA s’affrontent derrière les platines. Ambiance, rythmes envoûtants et vibes estivales garanties !

.

Place de la Martinique

Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

Join us for an electrifying evening as young talents from the UCPA school battle it out behind the decks. Atmosphere, bewitching rhythms and summer vibes guaranteed!

German :

Erleben Sie einen elektrisierenden Abend, an dem die jungen Talente der UCPA-Schule hinter den Plattentellern gegeneinander antreten. Eine tolle Stimmung, fesselnde Rhythmen und sommerliche Vibes sind garantiert!

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi per un’elettrizzante serata in cui i giovani talenti della scuola UCPA si daranno battaglia dietro i piatti. Atmosfera, ritmi ammalianti e vibrazioni estive garantite!

Espanol :

Únete a nosotros para una noche electrizante de jóvenes talentos de la escuela UCPA luchando detrás de los platos. Atmósfera, ritmos hechizantes y vibraciones veraniegas garantizadas

L’événement ELECTRO MUSIC EXPERIENCE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par OT DE PORT BARCARES