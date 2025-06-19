ELECTRO MUSIC EXPERIENCE – Le Barcarès, 19 juin 2025 16:00, Le Barcarès.
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-06-19 16:00:00
fin : 2025-06-20 23:00:00
2025-06-19
Assistez à une soirée électrisante où les jeunes talents de l’école UCPA s’affrontent derrière les platines. Ambiance, rythmes envoûtants et vibes estivales garanties !
Place de la Martinique
Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
English :
Join us for an electrifying evening as young talents from the UCPA school battle it out behind the decks. Atmosphere, bewitching rhythms and summer vibes guaranteed!
German :
Erleben Sie einen elektrisierenden Abend, an dem die jungen Talente der UCPA-Schule hinter den Plattentellern gegeneinander antreten. Eine tolle Stimmung, fesselnde Rhythmen und sommerliche Vibes sind garantiert!
Italiano :
Unitevi a noi per un’elettrizzante serata in cui i giovani talenti della scuola UCPA si daranno battaglia dietro i piatti. Atmosfera, ritmi ammalianti e vibrazioni estive garantite!
Espanol :
Únete a nosotros para una noche electrizante de jóvenes talentos de la escuela UCPA luchando detrás de los platos. Atmósfera, ritmos hechizantes y vibraciones veraniegas garantizadas
