Elles avant nous Thionville

Elles avant nous

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

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18

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Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2026-04-01 19:00:00

fin : 2026-04-02 20:05:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-01 2026-04-02

Partout au monde, entre 15 et 25 ans, on rêve sa vie. On regarde, on observe, on s’étonne, on se tâte, on se cherche. Et puis on passe à l’action on prend des décisions, on assume des situations. A Mayotte les jeunes filles et les jeunes femmes vivent cet âge avec une intensité particulière, tout est si rapide leurs grands-mères ont connu l’île sans eau ni électricité, quand elles découvrent le monde sur internet.

Au carrefour de différentes influences, historiques, culturelles, religieuses, à la croisée de la tradition et de la modernité, les jeunes femmes de Mayotte tissent toutes ces appartenances pour trouver leur propre chemin comment vivre sa vie ? Trois comédiennes, Anzmat Ahmadi, Nawoile Said Moulidi, Anturia Soilihi, originaires de Mayotte et des Comores, partagent le plateau comme elles partagent une culture d’origine. Tour à tour elles font entendre la parole de jeunes femmes.

Ces récits racontent les combats, la ténacité, la fureur de vivre, l’intelligence et l’humour qu’il faut pour composer avec des contextes difficiles, comme avec des injonctions contradictoires.

Distribution et production

conception, recherche, texte Leyla Claire Rabih, Morgane Paoli

mise en scène Leyla-Claire Rabih

collaboration artistique Marie Demesy avec Anzmat Ahmadi, Nawoile Said Moulidi, Anturia Soilihi

lumière Thomas Coux

son Elsa Berthelot

production Compagnie Grenier Neuf

partenaires Le GRRRANIT, Scène nationale de Belfort

direction Eleonora Rossi, Le Pôle culturel de Chirongui, Mayotte, Les Scénographies urbaine, Jean-Christophe Lanquetin et François Duconseille, La compagnie Kazyadance,

chorégraphe Djodjo Kazadi

soutiens DRAC, la Région Bourgogne Franche-Comté, du FEAC, la DAC Mayotte, Ville de Dijon (conventionnement triennal), Conseil Général de Côte d’Or.Tout public

18 .

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

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English :

Everywhere in the world, between the ages of 15 and 25, people are dreaming their lives away. We look, we observe, we wonder, we test, we seek. And then we take action: we make decisions, we assume situations. In Mayotte, girls and young women live this age with a particular intensity, everything is so fast: their grandmothers knew the island without water or electricity, while they discover the world on the Internet.

At the crossroads of different historical, cultural and religious influences, at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, the young women of Mayotte weave all these belongings together to find their own path: how to live one’s life? Three actresses, Anzmat Ahmadi, Nawoile Said Moulidi and Anturia Soilihi, from Mayotte and the Comoros, share the stage as they share a culture of origin. In turn, they give voice to young women.

Their stories tell of the struggles, the tenacity, the zest for life, the intelligence and humor required to cope with difficult circumstances and contradictory injunctions.

Cast and production

concept, research, text Leyla Claire Rabih, Morgane Paoli

stage direction Leyla-Claire Rabih

artistic collaboration Marie Demesy with Anzmat Ahmadi, Nawoile Said Moulidi, Anturia Soilihi

lighting Thomas Coux

sound Elsa Berthelot

production Compagnie Grenier Neuf

partners Le GRRRANIT, Scène nationale de Belfort –

direction Eleonora Rossi, Le Pôle culturel de Chirongui, Mayotte, Les Scénographies urbaine, Jean-Christophe Lanquetin and François Duconseille, La compagnie Kazyadance,

choreographer Djodjo Kazadi

support from DRAC, Région Bourgogne Franche-Comté, FEAC, DAC Mayotte, Ville de Dijon (three-year agreement), Conseil Général de Côte d?Or.

L’événement Elles avant nous Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME