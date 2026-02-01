ELV Show Centre Culturel Guy Gambu Saint-Marcel

ELV Show Centre Culturel Guy Gambu Saint-Marcel samedi 14 février 2026.

ELV Show

Centre Culturel Guy Gambu 1 rue Jules Ferry Saint-Marcel Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-14 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-14

Date(s) :
2026-02-14

L’ELV fait son show le samedi 14 février 2026 à 20h30 !

Ouvertures des portes dès 20h au Centre Culturel Guy Gambu (Saint-Marcel)

Venez nombreux féliciter les enfants, jeunes et animateurs de l’ELV !   .

Centre Culturel Guy Gambu 1 rue Jules Ferry Saint-Marcel 27950 Eure Normandie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : ELV Show

L’événement ELV Show Saint-Marcel a été mis à jour le 2026-02-03 par Office de Tourisme Seine Normandie Agglomération