Embrunman 41ème édition Embrun mardi 12 août 2025.
plan d'eau d'Embrn Embrun Hautes-Alpes
Début : Vendredi 2025-08-12 05:50:00
fin : 2025-08-15 23:15:00
2025-08-12 2025-08-15 2025-08-16
Venez vivre le mythe Embrunman Le triathlon longue distance mythique au parcours unique !
plan d'eau d'Embrn Embrun 05200 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
English : Embrunman 2021
Come and experience the myth of the 40th Embrunman: the legendary long-distance triathlon with a unique course!
German : Embrunman 2021
Erleben Sie den Mythos Embrunman: Der legendäre Langstrecken-Triathlon mit der einzigartigen Strecke!
Italiano : Embrunman 2021
Venite a vivere il mito del 40° Embrunman: il leggendario triathlon su lunga distanza con un percorso unico!
Espanol : Embrunman 2021
Ven a vivir el mito Embrunman: ¡el legendario triatlón de larga distancia con un recorrido único!
