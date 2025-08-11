Embrunman 41ème édition Embrun

Embrunman 41ème édition Embrun mardi 12 août 2025.

Embrunman 41ème édition

plan d’eau d’Embrn Embrun Hautes-Alpes

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-12 05:50:00

fin : 2025-08-15 23:15:00

2025-08-12 2025-08-15 2025-08-16

Venez vivre le mythe Embrunman Le triathlon longue distance mythique au parcours unique !

plan d’eau d’Embrn Embrun 05200 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 91 62 40 23 gerald.iacono@free.fr

English : Embrunman 2021

Come and experience the myth of the 40th Embrunman: the legendary long-distance triathlon with a unique course!

German : Embrunman 2021

Erleben Sie den Mythos Embrunman: Der legendäre Langstrecken-Triathlon mit der einzigartigen Strecke!

Italiano : Embrunman 2021

Venite a vivere il mito del 40° Embrunman: il leggendario triathlon su lunga distanza con un percorso unico!

Espanol : Embrunman 2021

Ven a vivir el mito Embrunman: ¡el legendario triatlón de larga distancia con un recorrido único!

