EMILIA HOVING NELSON GOERNER HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse

EMILIA HOVING NELSON GOERNER

HALLE AUX GRAINS 1 place Dupuy Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 68 EUR

8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-31 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-31 21:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-31

L’Orchestre du Capitole nous invite ce soir à la danse sous de multiples formes ! Le foxtrot The Chairman Dances, composé par John Adams, Chopin et sa mazurka dans le final de con concerto pour piano n°2

Le foxtrot The Chairman Dances, composé par John Adams, Chopin et sa mazurka dans le final de con concerto pour piano n°2. Les Danses symphoniques de Rachmaninov n’excluent pas au milieu des rythmes entraînants des moments de lyrisme, ou d’inquiétude. 8 .

HALLE AUX GRAINS 1 place Dupuy Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Tonight, the Orchestre du Capitole invites us to dance in many forms! The Chairman Dances foxtrot, composed by John Adams, Chopin and his mazurka in the finale of piano concerto n°2

German :

Das Orchestre du Capitole lädt uns heute Abend zum Tanz in vielen Formen ein! Der Foxtrott The Chairman Dances, komponiert von John Adams, Chopin und seine Mazurka im Finale von con Klavierkonzert Nr. 2

Italiano :

Questa sera, l’Orchestre du Capitole ci invita a ballare in una varietà di forme! Il Presidente balla il foxtrot, composto da John Adams, Chopin e la sua mazurka nel finale del Concerto per pianoforte e orchestra n. 2

Espanol :

Esta noche, la Orquesta del Capitolio nos invita a bailar de diversas formas El Presidente baila foxtrot, compuesto por John Adams, Chopin y su mazurca en el final del Concierto para piano nº 2

L’événement EMILIA HOVING NELSON GOERNER Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE