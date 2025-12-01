En attendant Christkindel

4 quai Anselmann Wissembourg Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date :

Début : Mercredi 2025-12-24 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-24

Date(s) :

2025-12-24

Animations et bricolages pour patienter jusqu’à Noël et la veillée proposée en fin de journée. Sur inscription.

Pour faire patienter vos enfants jusqu’à la veillée de Noël, laissez les exprimer leur créativité au cours des animations et bricolages proposés.

Cette animation introduira à la veillée de Noël à l’église Saint-Jean à 17h. 0 .

4 quai Anselmann Wissembourg 67160 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 94 00 52 saintjean.wissembourg@gmail.com

English :

Activities and crafts to tide you over until Christmas and the Christmas Eve party at the end of the day. Registration required.

German :

Animationen und Basteln, um die Wartezeit bis Weihnachten und den am Ende des Tages vorgeschlagenen Abend zu überbrücken. Nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Attività e mestieri per tirare avanti fino a Natale e alla festa della Vigilia alla fine della giornata. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Actividades y manualidades para pasar el rato hasta Navidad y la fiesta de Nochebuena al final del día. Inscripción obligatoria.

L’événement En attendant Christkindel Wissembourg a été mis à jour le 2025-09-26 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte