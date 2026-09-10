Informations pratiques

Perpignan

EN COULISSE HISTORIQUE ET SAVOIR FAIRE D’ATELIER

40 Rue Sant-Vicens Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-10-22 17:00:00

fin : 2026-10-22

Date(s) :

2026-10-22 2026-10-23 2026-10-24

Découvrez les secrets de Sant Vicens

Entrez dans l’univers de Sant Vicens, lieu emblématique de la création artistique catalane et labellisé Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant.

Au cœur de l’ancien chais, Claire Bauby Gasparian vous raconte 80 ans d’hist…

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40 Rue Sant-Vicens Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 50 02 18 santvicenscomm@gmail.com

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English :

Discover the secrets of Sant Vicens

Step into the world of Sant Vicens, an iconic hub of Catalan artistic creation and a certified “Living Heritage Enterprise.”

In the heart of the old wine cellar, Claire Bauby Gasparian takes you on a journey through 80 years of history…

L’événement EN COULISSE HISTORIQUE ET SAVOIR FAIRE D’ATELIER Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par CDT66