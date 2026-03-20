ENGLISH GUIDED TOUR VIVRE LA GUERRE EN HÉRAULT (1939-1945)

pierresvives Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-21

fin : 2026-04-21

Date(s) :

2026-04-21

Tuesday 21st of april, 3:00 PM

Pierresvives ~ domaine départemental

Montpellier

English guided tour of the exhibition Vivre la guerre en Hérault (1939-1945)

Age 10 and up

The exhibition explores everyday life during World War II in the department of Hérault from the defeat of 1940 to the end of the war. Discover how civilians experienced this period and faced the absence of prisoners of war, the arrival of people during the exodus or fleeing the occupied zone, the STO (compulsory labor service), the roundups, the fear, the shortages, and the German occupation.

Far from the idealized or hagiographic portrayals often associated with this period, the exhibition aims to show a daily life full of nuance, where subsistence and survival were the main priorities. .

pierresvives Montpellier 34080 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 67 30 00 serviceprogrammation@herault.fr

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English :

L’événement ENGLISH GUIDED TOUR VIVRE LA GUERRE EN HÉRAULT (1939-1945) Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par 34 PIERRESVIVES