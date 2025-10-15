English moments Courtenay
English moments Courtenay mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
English moments
Courtenay Loiret
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-15 11:00:00
fin : 2025-10-15 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-15
Partagez un moment d’échanges et de
discussions en anglais ! Gratuit et ouvert à tous.
Partagez un moment d’échanges et de
discussions en anglais ! Gratuit et ouvert à tous. .
Courtenay 45320 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 97 34 95 mediathequepca@courtenay45.com
English :
Share a moment of exchange and
in English! Free and open to all.
German :
Teilen Sie eine Zeit des Austauschs und der
diskutieren Sie auf Englisch! Kostenlos und offen für alle.
Italiano :
Condividete un momento di scambio e
in inglese! Gratuito e aperto a tutti.
Espanol :
Comparta un momento de intercambio y
¡en inglés! Gratis y abierto a todos.
L’événement English moments Courtenay a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par OT 3CBO