ENQUÊTE À CEYRAS Ceyras

Début : 2025-11-12
fin : 2025-11-12
2025-11-12
Un mystérieux vol a eu lieu à la bibliothèque de Ceyras un tableau précieux a disparu… et un
indice a été laissé…
Ceyras 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 09 61
English :
A mysterious theft has taken place at the Ceyras library: a precious painting has disappeared… and a clue has been left..
German :
In der Bibliothek von Ceyras hat sich ein mysteriöser Diebstahl ereignet: Ein wertvolles Gemälde ist verschwunden… und ein
Italiano :
Un misterioso furto ha avuto luogo nella biblioteca di Ceyras: un prezioso dipinto è scomparso… e un indizio è stato lasciato..
Espanol :
Un misterioso robo ha tenido lugar en la biblioteca de Ceyras: un valioso cuadro ha desaparecido… y se ha dejado una pista..
