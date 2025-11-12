ENQUÊTE À CEYRAS Ceyras

Un mystérieux vol a eu lieu à la bibliothèque de Ceyras un tableau précieux a disparu… et un

Un mystérieux vol a eu lieu à la bibliothèque de Ceyras un tableau précieux a disparu… et un

indice a été laissé… À toi de mener l’enquête pour retrouver le coupable ! .

Ceyras 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 09 61

English :

A mysterious theft has taken place at the Ceyras library: a precious painting has disappeared… and a clue has been left..

German :

In der Bibliothek von Ceyras hat sich ein mysteriöser Diebstahl ereignet: Ein wertvolles Gemälde ist verschwunden… und ein

Italiano :

Un misterioso furto ha avuto luogo nella biblioteca di Ceyras: un prezioso dipinto è scomparso… e un indizio è stato lasciato..

Espanol :

Un misterioso robo ha tenido lugar en la biblioteca de Ceyras: un valioso cuadro ha desaparecido… y se ha dejado una pista..

