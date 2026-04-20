ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE LA CRAPAUDINE Alzonne
ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE LA CRAPAUDINE Alzonne samedi 1 août 2026.
Alzonne
ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE LA CRAPAUDINE
Alzonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-01 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
9 km Moyen + 10 ans
Au sein du site Natura 2000 Vallée du Lampy , et au départ du domaine des Sesquières, découvrons la garrigue du Trapadou, un des hotspots de biodiversité du département qui abrite une plante unique !
Prévoir pique-nique et couvre-chef.
Collation offerte par la mairie.
Sur les traces de Jean.
Rendez-vous devant la Mairie.
.
Alzonne 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 6 18 75 43 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
9 km Medium + 10 years
Within the Natura 2000 site Vallée du Lampy , and starting from the Sesquières estate, discover the Trapadou scrubland, one of the department’s biodiversity hotspots, home to a unique plant!
Bring a picnic and headgear.
Refreshments provided by the town hall.
In Jean’s footsteps.
Meet in front of the Mairie.
L’événement ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE LA CRAPAUDINE Alzonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude
À voir aussi à Alzonne (Aude)
- FÊTE DE L’ASPERGE Alzonne 3 mai 2026
- LA RUE KETANOU Alzonne 30 mai 2026