Alzonne

ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE LA CRAPAUDINE

Alzonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-01 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

9 km Moyen + 10 ans

Au sein du site Natura 2000 Vallée du Lampy , et au départ du domaine des Sesquières, découvrons la garrigue du Trapadou, un des hotspots de biodiversité du département qui abrite une plante unique !

Prévoir pique-nique et couvre-chef.

Collation offerte par la mairie.

Sur les traces de Jean.

Rendez-vous devant la Mairie.

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Alzonne 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 6 18 75 43 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

9 km Medium + 10 years

Within the Natura 2000 site Vallée du Lampy , and starting from the Sesquières estate, discover the Trapadou scrubland, one of the department’s biodiversity hotspots, home to a unique plant!

Bring a picnic and headgear.

Refreshments provided by the town hall.

In Jean’s footsteps.

Meet in front of the Mairie.

L’événement ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE LA CRAPAUDINE Alzonne a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude