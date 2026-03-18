ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE MOUSSES SENTINELLES DU CLIMAT

Saint-Just-et-le-Bézu Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-09 09:00:00

fin : 2026-04-09 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-09

3 km Difficile

Enquête naturaliste au château des Templiers pour repérer les mousses sentinelles du climat, notamment les espèces d’altitude. Une exploration tournée vers le suivi des effets du changement climatique.

Association française de bryologie Christophe Savon

Réservation obligatoire sur le site internet du Parc. 20 personnes max.

Prévoir pique-nique en fin de balade.

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Saint-Just-et-le-Bézu 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 29 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3 km Difficult

A naturalist’s investigation at the Château des Templiers to spot the sentinel mosses of the climate, particularly the high-altitude species. An exploration focused on monitoring the effects of climate change.

French Bryology Association ? Christophe Savon

Reservations required on the Park website. 20 people max.

Please bring a picnic at the end of the walk.

L’événement ENS À LA RECHERCHE DE MOUSSES SENTINELLES DU CLIMAT Saint-Just-et-le-Bézu a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude