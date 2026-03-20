ENS AU BORD DU LAC SOUS LE CIEL ÉTOILÉ

Retenue de Malfrette La Pomarède Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 21:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

0 km Facile

Profiter du printemps sur les rives du lac, pour observer, compter les étoiles et voir comment biodiversité et qualité du ciel nocturne sont étroitement liées.

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 25 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Pique-nique possible en débutant avec la sortie du soir proposée par Ecodiv.

Repli pour une conférence à la salle polyvalente de La Pomarède en cas de mauvais temps.

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Retenue de Malfrette La Pomarède 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 6 17 76 55 15

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

0 km Easy

Take advantage of spring on the shores of the lake to observe and count the stars, and see how biodiversity and the quality of the night sky are closely linked.

Reservations required by SMS. 25 people max.

Stargazing equipment provided.

Picnic possible if you start with the evening outing proposed by Ecodiv.

In the event of bad weather, a conference can be held at the Salle polyvalente in La Pomarède.

L’événement ENS AU BORD DU LAC SOUS LE CIEL ÉTOILÉ La Pomarède a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude