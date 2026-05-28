Saint-Jean-de-Barrou

ENS CANNE DE PROVENCE, UTILE OU INVASIVE ?

Saint-Jean-de-Barrou Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-03 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

2,5 km Facile

Vous devrez reconnaître la canne de Provence à l’aide de photos mêlant bambous, phragmites, herbes de la pampa et massettes. Puis, pendant la balade, vous apprendrez à la trouver dans le paysage et en fin de balade, un atelier pour construire un sifflet, un bâton de marche ou une flûte de Pan pour les plus adroits.

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 20 personnes max.

Rendez-vous parking devant la cave coopérative.

.

Saint-Jean-de-Barrou 11360 Aude Occitanie +33 6 14 98 41 51

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2.5 km Easy

You’ll have to recognize the cane of Provence with the help of photos combining bamboos, phragmites, pampas grasses and cattails. Then, during the walk, you’ll learn how to find it in the landscape, and at the end of the walk, a workshop to build a whistle, a walking stick or a panpipes for the more dexterous.

Reservations required by SMS. 20 people max.

Meet at the parking lot in front of the Cave Coopérative.

L’événement ENS CANNE DE PROVENCE, UTILE OU INVASIVE ? Saint-Jean-de-Barrou a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par