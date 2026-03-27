ENS CONFÉRENCE S’INITIER À LA BOTANIQUE À L’AIDE D’UNE APPLICATION Cabrespine
ENS CONFÉRENCE S’INITIER À LA BOTANIQUE À L’AIDE D’UNE APPLICATION Cabrespine vendredi 5 juin 2026.
ENS CONFÉRENCE S’INITIER À LA BOTANIQUE À L’AIDE D’UNE APPLICATION
Cabrespine Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-05 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-05 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-05
1 km Facile + 6 ans
Dans le cadre de l’atlas de la biodiversité de la commune, initiez-vous à la botanique avec l’application PlantNet et découvrez les infrastructures agro-écologiques (IAE). Apprenez à identifier les plantes et à comprendre leur rôle.
Réservation obligatoire par email. 20 personnes max.
Apporter si possible une loupe.
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Cabrespine 11160 Aude Occitanie j.colle@rainette-ecologie.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
1 km Easy + 6 years
As part of the local biodiversity atlas, learn about botany with the PlantNet application and discover agro-ecological infrastructures (AEI). Learn to identify plants and understand their role.
Reservations required by email. 20 people max.
Bring a magnifying glass if possible.
L’événement ENS CONFÉRENCE S’INITIER À LA BOTANIQUE À L’AIDE D’UNE APPLICATION Cabrespine a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude