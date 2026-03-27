ENS CONFÉRENCE S’INITIER À LA BOTANIQUE À L’AIDE D’UNE APPLICATION

Cabrespine Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-05 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-05 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05

1 km Facile + 6 ans

Dans le cadre de l’atlas de la biodiversité de la commune, initiez-vous à la botanique avec l’application PlantNet et découvrez les infrastructures agro-écologiques (IAE). Apprenez à identifier les plantes et à comprendre leur rôle.

Réservation obligatoire par email. 20 personnes max.

Apporter si possible une loupe.

.

Cabrespine 11160 Aude Occitanie j.colle@rainette-ecologie.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1 km Easy + 6 years

As part of the local biodiversity atlas, learn about botany with the PlantNet application and discover agro-ecological infrastructures (AEI). Learn to identify plants and understand their role.

Reservations required by email. 20 people max.

Bring a magnifying glass if possible.

L’événement ENS CONFÉRENCE S’INITIER À LA BOTANIQUE À L’AIDE D’UNE APPLICATION Cabrespine a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude