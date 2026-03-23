ENS DE LA GARANCE DES TEINTURIERS À CARCASSONNE ?

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

1,5 km/ Facile + 5 ans

Oui, il y a de la garance, et bien d’autres encore, que vous apprendrez à connaître, reconnaître, utiliser… comme l’armoise, la pariétaire ou le maceron.

Rendez-vous place Gaston Jourdanne, sous le pont Vieux.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 09 48

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1.5 km/ Easy + 5 years

Yes, there’s madder, and much more besides, which you’ll learn to know, recognize and use… like mugwort, pellitory and horse chestnut.

Meet at Place Gaston Jourdanne, under the Pont Vieux bridge.

L’événement ENS DE LA GARANCE DES TEINTURIERS À CARCASSONNE ? Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude