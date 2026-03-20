ENS DE LA GARRIGUE À LA FORÊT UN POÈME D’OMBRE ET DE LUMIÈRE

Rue du château Villar-en-Val Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-10 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

5 km Moyen + 8 ans

Le sentier en poésie dédié à Joseph Delteil est un parcours littéraire jalonné de citations qui invitent au souvenir et à l’apaisement en pleine nature. Le contraste est saisissant entre les deux versants de la vallée, l’un sec et ensoleillé, l’autre frais et forestier.

Prévoir pique-nique. Chaussures de marche conseillées.

Apéritif en fin de balade offert par l’association La Maison du Rollier.

Rendez vous parking situé rue du Château

.

Rue du château Villar-en-Val 11220 Aude Occitanie lartemisia@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5 km Medium + 8 years

The poetry trail, dedicated to Joseph Delteil, is a literary trail punctuated by quotations that invite us to remember and soothe ourselves in the midst of nature. The contrast is striking between the two sides of the valley, one dry and sunny, the other cool and forested.

Please bring a picnic. Walking shoes recommended.

Aperitif at the end of the walk offered by the association La Maison du Rollier.

Meeting point: parking lot rue du Château

L’événement ENS DE LA GARRIGUE À LA FORÊT UN POÈME D’OMBRE ET DE LUMIÈRE Villar-en-Val a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude