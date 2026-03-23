ENS DES ALGUES DE LA MER AUX ALGUES DES CHIMÈRES LICHÉNIQUES Montolieu
ENS DES ALGUES DE LA MER AUX ALGUES DES CHIMÈRES LICHÉNIQUES Montolieu dimanche 31 mai 2026.
ENS DES ALGUES DE LA MER AUX ALGUES DES CHIMÈRES LICHÉNIQUES
Montolieu Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-31 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
3 km Facile
Le parcours qui monte à la chapelle Saint-Roch offre une position panoramique. Le long du chemin, nous observerons des fossiles, des lichens et différentes espèces floristiques.
Daniel Vizcaïno
Réservation obligatoire par email. 25 personnes max.
Matériel d’observation fourni.
Prévoir pique-nique.
Rendez-vous au parking de la chapelle Saint-Roch.
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Montolieu 11170 Aude Occitanie lartemisia@free.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
3 km Easy
The route up to the Saint-Roch chapel offers a panoramic view. Along the way, we’ll observe fossils, lichens and various species of flora.
Daniel Vizcaïno
Reservations required by email. 25 people max.
Observation equipment provided.
Please bring a picnic.
Meet at the Saint-Roch chapel parking lot.
L’événement ENS DES ALGUES DE LA MER AUX ALGUES DES CHIMÈRES LICHÉNIQUES Montolieu a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude
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