ENS DES ALGUES DE LA MER AUX ALGUES DES CHIMÈRES LICHÉNIQUES

Montolieu Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

3 km Facile

Le parcours qui monte à la chapelle Saint-Roch offre une position panoramique. Le long du chemin, nous observerons des fossiles, des lichens et différentes espèces floristiques.

Daniel Vizcaïno

Réservation obligatoire par email. 25 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Prévoir pique-nique.

Rendez-vous au parking de la chapelle Saint-Roch.

.

Montolieu 11170 Aude Occitanie lartemisia@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3 km Easy

The route up to the Saint-Roch chapel offers a panoramic view. Along the way, we’ll observe fossils, lichens and various species of flora.

Daniel Vizcaïno

Reservations required by email. 25 people max.

Observation equipment provided.

Please bring a picnic.

Meet at the Saint-Roch chapel parking lot.

L’événement ENS DES ALGUES DE LA MER AUX ALGUES DES CHIMÈRES LICHÉNIQUES Montolieu a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude