ENS DES PATTES, DE LA SOIE ET DU VENIN CHÂTEAU DE TERMES Termes

4 Camin d’al Castel Termes Aude

À l’occasion des journées européennes du patrimoine, venez découvrir nos Forteresses Royales du Languedoc lors de sorties mêlant patrimoine et préservation de la biodiversité.

Château de Termes.

Les araignées, scorpions et autres arachnides sont souvent craints. Venez découvrir ces animaux fascinants lors d’une balade et comprendre pourquoi nous n’avons pas de raison de les craindre !

1 km / Facile / + 8 ans

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone. 20 pers max. Matériel d’observation fourni. Rendez-vous à l’accueil du château.

4 Camin d’al Castel Termes 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 24 51

English :

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, come and discover our Royal Fortresses of Languedoc during outings combining heritage and biodiversity preservation.

Château de Termes.

Spiders, scorpions and other arachnids are often feared. Come and discover these fascinating animals on a walk and understand why we have no reason to fear them!

1 km / Easy / + 8 years

Reservations required by phone. 20 people max. Observation equipment provided. Meet at château reception.

German :

Entdecken Sie anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes unsere Königlichen Festungen im Languedoc auf Ausflügen, die das Kulturerbe mit der Erhaltung der Biodiversität verbinden.

Schloss von Termes.

Spinnen, Skorpione und andere Arachniden werden oft gefürchtet. Lernen Sie diese faszinierenden Tiere bei einem Spaziergang kennen und verstehen Sie, warum wir keinen Grund haben, uns vor ihnen zu fürchten!

1 km / Leicht / + 8 Jahre

Telefonische Reservierung erforderlich. 20 Pers. max. Material für die Beobachtung wird bereitgestellt. Treffpunkt am Empfang des Schlosses.

Italiano :

Durante le Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, venite a scoprire le nostre Fortezze Reali della Linguadoca durante le escursioni che combinano il patrimonio e la conservazione della biodiversità.

Castello di Termes.

Ragni, scorpioni e altri aracnidi sono spesso temuti. Venite a scoprire questi affascinanti animali durante una passeggiata e scoprite perché non abbiamo motivo di temerli!

1 km / Facile / + 8 anni

Deve essere prenotato per telefono. massimo 20 persone. Attrezzatura per l’osservazione fornita. Ritrovo alla reception del castello.

Espanol :

Durante las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, venga a descubrir nuestras Reales Fortalezas del Languedoc en salidas que combinan patrimonio y preservación de la biodiversidad.

Castillo de Termes.

Arañas, escorpiones y otros arácnidos suelen ser temidos. Venga a descubrir estos fascinantes animales durante un paseo y descubra por qué no tenemos por qué temerles

1 km / Fácil / + 8 años

Reserva previa por teléfono. 20 personas máximo. Material de observación proporcionado. Encuentro en la recepción del castillo.

