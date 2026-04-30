Fourtou

ENS EMPREINTES ET INDICES LES SECRETS DE LA FORÊT

Fourtou Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 09:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

6 km Moyen + 8 ans

Au détour d’une balade forestière automnale, aiguisez votre sens de l’observation et décelez les traces laissées par de discrets animaux.

Réservation obligatoire sur le site internet du Parc. 25 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

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Fourtou 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 7 72 51 56 88

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

6 km Medium + 8 years

As you stroll through the forest in autumn, sharpen your observation skills and spot the tracks left by discreet animals.

Reservations required on the Park’s website. 25 people max.

Observation equipment supplied.

L’événement ENS EMPREINTES ET INDICES LES SECRETS DE LA FORÊT Fourtou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude