ENS FORÊT MICROSCOPIQUE LE MONDE SECRET DES MOUSSES

Villar-en-Val Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

2 km Facile + 6 ans

Une immersion dans le monde fascinant des mousses, entre balade forestière et observation au microscope, à la découverte de cette diversité insoupçonnée avant la poursuite d’une soirée papillons.

Association Française de bryologie Christophe Savon

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone. 15 personnes max.

Dans le cadre du festival des Nuits des Forêts.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Rendez-vous devant la mairie

.

Villar-en-Val 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 29 20

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2 km Easy + 6 years

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of mosses, with a forest walk and microscope observation, to discover this unsuspected diversity before continuing with a butterfly evening.

Association Française de bryologie ? Christophe Savon

Reservations required by telephone. 15 people max.

As part of the Nuits des Forêts festival.

Observation equipment provided.

Meet in front of the town hall

L’événement ENS FORÊT MICROSCOPIQUE LE MONDE SECRET DES MOUSSES Villar-en-Val a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude