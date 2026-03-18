ENS FORÊT, SEL ET VERRIERS DES CORBIÈRES

Sougraigne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

2 km Facile

Dans la fraîcheur des sous-bois, découvrez la flore forestière, la source salée et l’histoire des verriers qui ont façonné ce territoire.

Réservation obligatoire par email. 15 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Rendez vous parking du village, puis covoiturage jusqu’au départ du sentier

.

Sougraigne 11190 Aude Occitanie ioana@lortie.asso.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2 km Easy

In the cool undergrowth, discover the forest flora, the salt spring and the history of the glassmakers who shaped this area.

Reservations required by email. 15 people max.

Observation equipment provided.

Meet at village parking lot, then carpool to trailhead

L’événement ENS FORÊT, SEL ET VERRIERS DES CORBIÈRES Sougraigne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude