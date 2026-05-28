Cenne-Monestiés

ENS LE SENTIER DE DÉCOUVERTE DE LA RIVIÈRE DU LAMPY

Cenne-Monestiés Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-21 14:30:00

fin : 2026-10-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-21

5 km Facile + 6 ans

Le Lampy a permis l’essor industriel de Cenne. Depuis l’ancienne usine et futur tiers-lieu, découvrons une pluralité de patrimoines, entre le sentier menant au barrage et celui au cœur du village.

Goûter offert par la mairie à l’issue de la balade.

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Cenne-Monestiés 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 6 18 75 43 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5 km Easy + 6 years

The Lampy River has been the driving force behind Cenne?s industrial development. From the former factory to the future tiers-lieu , let’s discover a wide range of heritage, from the path leading to the dam to the one in the heart of the village.

Snack offered by the town hall at the end of the walk.

L’événement ENS LE SENTIER DE DÉCOUVERTE DE LA RIVIÈRE DU LAMPY Cenne-Monestiés a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par