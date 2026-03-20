ENS LE SENTIER DE DÉCOUVERTE DU LAC DE LA POMARÈDE

La Pomarède Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

5 km Facile + 6 ans

Le pittoresque village de La Pomarède se niche sur les premiers contreforts de la Montagne noire, dominé par son donjon-belvédère. Entre bois, champs et prairies, découvrons la biodiversité du lac !

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone. 30 personnes max.

Goûter offert par la mairie après la balade.

Pique-nique possible en prolongeant avec la sortie du soir proposée par Stimuli.

Sur les traces de Jean.

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La Pomarède 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 6 18 75 43 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5 km Easy + 6 years

The picturesque village of La Pomarède nestles in the foothills of the Montagne Noire, dominated by its keep-belvedere. Between woods, fields and meadows, let’s discover the lake’s biodiversity!

Reservations required by telephone. 30 people max.

Snack offered by the town hall after the walk.

Picnic possible if you continue with the evening outing proposed by Stimuli.

In Jean’s footsteps.

L’événement ENS LE SENTIER DE DÉCOUVERTE DU LAC DE LA POMARÈDE La Pomarède a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude