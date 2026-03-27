ENS L’EAU, CE TRÉSOR OUBLIÉ ! Rivel
ENS L’EAU, CE TRÉSOR OUBLIÉ ! Rivel samedi 6 juin 2026.
ENS L’EAU, CE TRÉSOR OUBLIÉ !
Rivel Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 13:30:00
fin : 2026-06-06 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
5 km Moyen + 6 ans
Partons à la recherche d’eau sur ce site remarquable qui abrite une forêt très riche en biodiversité, échangeons sur les cycles naturel et anthropique de l’eau et apprenons à la purifier !
L’essentiel au naturel Stéphanie Marlière
Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 20 personnes max.
Matériel d’observation fourni.
Prendre de quoi noter.
Dégustation offerte d’un goûter sauvage et gourmand.
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Rivel 11230 Aude Occitanie +33 6 45 92 38 10
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
5 km Medium + 6 years
Let’s go in search of water on this remarkable site, home to a forest rich in biodiversity. Let’s talk about the natural and man-made cycles of water, and learn how to purify it!
Natural essentials? Stéphanie Marlière
Reservations required by SMS. 20 people max.
Observation equipment provided.
Take notes.
Free tasting of a wild and gourmet snack.
L’événement ENS L’EAU, CE TRÉSOR OUBLIÉ ! Rivel a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude
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