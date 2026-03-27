ENS L’EAU, CE TRÉSOR OUBLIÉ !

Rivel Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 13:30:00

fin : 2026-06-06 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

5 km Moyen + 6 ans

Partons à la recherche d’eau sur ce site remarquable qui abrite une forêt très riche en biodiversité, échangeons sur les cycles naturel et anthropique de l’eau et apprenons à la purifier !

L’essentiel au naturel Stéphanie Marlière

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 20 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Prendre de quoi noter.

Dégustation offerte d’un goûter sauvage et gourmand.

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Rivel 11230 Aude Occitanie +33 6 45 92 38 10

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5 km Medium + 6 years

Let’s go in search of water on this remarkable site, home to a forest rich in biodiversity. Let’s talk about the natural and man-made cycles of water, and learn how to purify it!

Natural essentials? Stéphanie Marlière

Reservations required by SMS. 20 people max.

Observation equipment provided.

Take notes.

Free tasting of a wild and gourmet snack.

L’événement ENS L’EAU, CE TRÉSOR OUBLIÉ ! Rivel a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude