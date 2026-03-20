ENS QUAND LES PLANTES FONT SOCIÉTÉ ET DESSINENT LE PAYSAGE

Roullens Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-17 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-17

3 km Facile + 8 ans

Connaissez-vous le sentier du chêne vert ? Nous le découvrirons grâce au sentier de découverte qui nous permettra d’observer comment les plantes s’associent en fonction des conditions écologiques.

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Roullens 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 5 62 24 18 18 lartemisia@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3 km Easy + 8 years

Do you know the holm oak trail? We’ll discover it thanks to the discovery trail, which will enable us to observe how plants associate according to ecological conditions.

L’événement ENS QUAND LES PLANTES FONT SOCIÉTÉ ET DESSINENT LE PAYSAGE Roullens a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude