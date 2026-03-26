ENS QUI SIFFLOTE AU BORD DU FLEUVE ?

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-20 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-20 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

3,5 km Facile + 5 ans

Saurez-vous reconnaître qui siffle et chante au bord de l’eau ? Suivez le guide dans Limoux pour reconnaître les êtres à plumes, perchés ou au bord de l’Aude.

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 20 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Rendez-vous au parking de la piscine .

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Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 7 52 06 24 85

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3.5 km Easy + 5 years

Can you recognize who’s whistling and singing at the water’s edge? Follow the guide around Limoux to recognize feathered creatures, perched or at the edge of the Aude.

Reservations required by SMS. 20 people max.

Observation equipment supplied.

Meet at the swimming pool parking lot.

L’événement ENS QUI SIFFLOTE AU BORD DU FLEUVE ? Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude