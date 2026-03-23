ENS SORTIE BOTANIQUE DE LA PETITE PLANTE AUX GRANDS PAYSAGES

Montjoi Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

9 km Moyen + 12 ans

Randonnée naturaliste pour observer de près et de loin les plantes, la faune et les multiples habitats d’un site au patrimoine naturel remarquable.

Réservation obligatoire sur le site internet du Parc. 20 personnes max.

Prévoir pique-nique.

Rendez-vous au parking du cimetière.

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Montjoi 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 7 72 51 56 88

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

9 km Medium + 12 years

A naturalistic hike to observe plants, wildlife and the many habitats of a remarkable natural heritage site, up close and personal.

Reservations required on the Park website. 20 people max.

Please bring a picnic.

Meet at the cemetery parking lot.

L’événement ENS SORTIE BOTANIQUE DE LA PETITE PLANTE AUX GRANDS PAYSAGES Montjoi a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude