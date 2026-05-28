ENS SUR LES PAS DU PETIT PRINCE AUTOUR DU CHÂTEAU PECH CELEYRAN Salles-d’Aude
ENS SUR LES PAS DU PETIT PRINCE AUTOUR DU CHÂTEAU PECH CELEYRAN Salles-d’Aude lundi 19 octobre 2026.
Salles-d’Aude
ENS SUR LES PAS DU PETIT PRINCE AUTOUR DU CHÂTEAU PECH CELEYRAN
Salles-d’Aude Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-19 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-19
3 km Moyen
Depuis le château de la famille Saint-Exupéry, une petite boucle autour du domaine qui, avec la vigne, associe les arbres du futur infos, légendes du cru et dégustation à l’arrivée.
Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 25 personnes max.
Prévoir pique-nique.
Visite commentée du domaine et dégustation offertes.
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Salles-d’Aude 11110 Aude Occitanie +33 6 85 45 09 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
3 km Medium
From the Saint-Exupéry family château, a short loop around the estate which, along with the vines, combines the trees of the future: information, local legends and tasting at the finish.
Reservations required by SMS. 25 people max.
Please bring a picnic.
Guided tour of the estate and tasting offered.
L’événement ENS SUR LES PAS DU PETIT PRINCE AUTOUR DU CHÂTEAU PECH CELEYRAN Salles-d’Aude a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par