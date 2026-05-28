Salles-d’Aude

ENS SUR LES PAS DU PETIT PRINCE AUTOUR DU CHÂTEAU PECH CELEYRAN

Salles-d’Aude Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-19 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-19

3 km Moyen

Depuis le château de la famille Saint-Exupéry, une petite boucle autour du domaine qui, avec la vigne, associe les arbres du futur infos, légendes du cru et dégustation à l’arrivée.

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 25 personnes max.

Prévoir pique-nique.

Visite commentée du domaine et dégustation offertes.

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Salles-d’Aude 11110 Aude Occitanie +33 6 85 45 09 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3 km Medium

From the Saint-Exupéry family château, a short loop around the estate which, along with the vines, combines the trees of the future: information, local legends and tasting at the finish.

Reservations required by SMS. 25 people max.

Please bring a picnic.

Guided tour of the estate and tasting offered.

L’événement ENS SUR LES PAS DU PETIT PRINCE AUTOUR DU CHÂTEAU PECH CELEYRAN Salles-d’Aude a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par