ENS SUR LES TRACES DES PLANTES LOCALES

Trassanel Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-14 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-14 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-14

3 km Facile + 6 ans

Dans le cadre de l’atlas de la biodiversité de la commune, venez explorer les plantes locales et percez les secrets de la flore endémique. Une balade commentée pour apprendre à reconnaître et protéger ces espèces.

Réservation obligatoire par email. 25 personnes max.

Apporter si possible une loupe.

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Trassanel 11160 Aude Occitanie j.colle@rainette-ecologie.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3 km Easy + 6 years

As part of the local biodiversity atlas, come and explore local plants and discover the secrets of endemic flora. A guided walk to learn how to recognize and protect these species.

Reservations required by email. 25 people max.

Bring a magnifying glass if possible.

L’événement ENS SUR LES TRACES DES PLANTES LOCALES Trassanel a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude