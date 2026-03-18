ENS SUR LES TRACES DES PLANTES LOCALES Trassanel
ENS SUR LES TRACES DES PLANTES LOCALES Trassanel mardi 14 avril 2026.
ENS SUR LES TRACES DES PLANTES LOCALES
Trassanel Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-14 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-14 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-14
3 km Facile + 6 ans
Dans le cadre de l’atlas de la biodiversité de la commune, venez explorer les plantes locales et percez les secrets de la flore endémique. Une balade commentée pour apprendre à reconnaître et protéger ces espèces.
Réservation obligatoire par email. 25 personnes max.
Apporter si possible une loupe.
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Trassanel 11160 Aude Occitanie j.colle@rainette-ecologie.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
3 km Easy + 6 years
As part of the local biodiversity atlas, come and explore local plants and discover the secrets of endemic flora. A guided walk to learn how to recognize and protect these species.
Reservations required by email. 25 people max.
Bring a magnifying glass if possible.
L’événement ENS SUR LES TRACES DES PLANTES LOCALES Trassanel a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude