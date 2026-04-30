Belvèze-du-Razès

ENS TOUS EN SELLE POUR LA SPIRANTHE ET L’AZÉROLE !

Belvèze-du-Razès Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

32 km Moyen + 10 ans

Découvrons le patrimoine fruitier et naturel de la voie verte, sur les traces de l’azérolier et de la spiranthe d’automne, dernière orchidée de la saison. Cerise sur le gâteau, une dégustation !

Atout fruit Solène Callarec

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone.

Prévoir pique-nique.

Prendre vélo (VTT/VTC), jumelles, appareil photo, matériel de gonflage et réparation vélo, gilet jaune, casque, antivol…

.

Belvèze-du-Razès 11240 Aude Occitanie +33 6 18 75 43 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

32 km Medium + 10 years

Let’s discover the fruit and natural heritage of the greenway, following in the footsteps of the azeroot and the autumn spiranthus, the last orchid of the season. The icing on the cake is a tasting session!

Atout fruit? Solène Callarec

Reservations required by telephone.

Please bring a picnic.

Bring your bike (MTB/TCV), binoculars, camera, bicycle inflation and repair equipment, yellow vest, helmet, anti-theft device…

L’événement ENS TOUS EN SELLE POUR LA SPIRANTHE ET L’AZÉROLE ! Belvèze-du-Razès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 CD Aude