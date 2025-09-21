ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT route du marsan Bélis

route du marsan Eglise Notre Dame de Bélis Bélis Landes

CONCERT de l’Ensemble Instrumental de Lassalle

Entrée à libre participation

rendez-vous à 15h45, concert à 16h
route du marsan Eglise Notre Dame de Bélis Bélis 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 66 45 38  belistouart@gmail.com

English : ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT

CONCERT by the Lassalle Instrumental Ensemble

Free admission

appointment at 3.45pm, concert at 4pm

German : ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT

KONZERT des Lassalle-Instrumental-Ensembles

Eintritt bei freier Teilnahme

treffpunkt um 15:45 Uhr, Konzert um 16:00 Uhr

Italiano :

CONCERTO dell’Ensemble strumentale Lassalle

Ingresso libero

ritrovo alle 15.45, concerto alle 16.00

Espanol : ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT

CONCIERTO del Conjunto Instrumental de Lassalle

Entrada gratuita

encuentro a las 15.45 h, concierto a las 16.00 h

