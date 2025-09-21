ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT route du marsan Bélis
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT route du marsan Bélis dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
route du marsan Eglise Notre Dame de Bélis Bélis Landes
CONCERT de l’Ensemble Instrumental de Lassalle
Entrée à libre participation
rendez-vous à 15h45, concert à 16h
route du marsan Eglise Notre Dame de Bélis Bélis 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 10 66 45 38 belistouart@gmail.com
English : ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT
CONCERT by the Lassalle Instrumental Ensemble
Free admission
appointment at 3.45pm, concert at 4pm
German : ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT
KONZERT des Lassalle-Instrumental-Ensembles
Eintritt bei freier Teilnahme
treffpunkt um 15:45 Uhr, Konzert um 16:00 Uhr
Italiano :
CONCERTO dell’Ensemble strumentale Lassalle
Ingresso libero
ritrovo alle 15.45, concerto alle 16.00
Espanol : ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTAL DE LASSALLE en CONCERT
CONCIERTO del Conjunto Instrumental de Lassalle
Entrada gratuita
encuentro a las 15.45 h, concierto a las 16.00 h
