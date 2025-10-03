Epicerie Noise – Discover the star products ESSEC Cergy
Epicerie Noise – Discover the star products ESSEC Cergy vendredi 3 octobre 2025.
Epicerie Noise – Discover the star products Vendredi 3 octobre, 12h30 ESSEC Val-d’Oise
Réservé aux étudiants du Groupe ESSEC
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-10-03T12:30:00 – 2025-10-03T15:30:00
Fin : 2025-10-03T12:30:00 – 2025-10-03T15:30:00
ESSEC Avenue Bernard Hirsch, 95021 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex Cergy 95000 Grand Centre Val-d’Oise Île-de-France
Discover the star products at NOISE grocery store Organic, vegetarian, and local.