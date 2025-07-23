Épinal bouge l’été Spectacle Marchand de Voyages Rue Saint-Michel Épinal

Dans le cadre de Épinal Bouge l’Été ! , profitez de spectacles pour enfants gratuits, organisés en partenariat avec L’Etincelle ProD, en face du Pavillon du Château à Épinal.

Découvrez Marchand de Voyages

Un voyage à propulsion sonirique garanti ! Embarquement immédiat ! Décollage musical garanti. Si vous avez le bon ticket, vous partirez pour un voyage sonirique. Il n’est pas certain que vous reviendrez identique à celui que vous étiez lorsque vous êtes parti ! Tout le monde rêve du bout du monde alors qu’il suffit parfois de quelques notes pour que tout un monde vienne à soi.

Un spectacle musical proposé par la compagnie La Chose PubliqueEnfants

0 .

Rue Saint-Michel En face du pavillon du château d’Épinal Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 80 93 81 65

English :

As part of « Épinal Bouge l’Été! », enjoy free shows for children, organized in partnership with L?Etincelle ProD, opposite the Pavillon du Château in Épinal.

Find out more Marchand de Voyages

A sonically propulsive journey guaranteed! Immediate boarding! Musical lift-off guaranteed. If you have the right ticket, you’ll set off on a sonic journey. It’s not certain that you’ll come back the same as you were when you left! Everyone dreams of the end of the world, but sometimes all it takes is a few notes and a whole world comes to you.

A musical show by La Chose Publique company

German :

Genießen Sie im Rahmen von « Épinal Bouge l’Été! » kostenlose Kindervorstellungen, die in Zusammenarbeit mit L’Etincelle ProD vor dem Pavillon du Château in Épinal veranstaltet werden.

Entdecken Sie Marchand de Voyages

Eine sonirische Antriebsreise ist garantiert! Gehen Sie sofort an Bord! Musikalischer Start garantiert. Wenn Sie das richtige Ticket haben, begeben Sie sich auf eine sonirische Reise. Es ist nicht sicher, dass Sie genauso zurückkehren werden, wie Sie es getan haben, als Sie losgefahren sind! Jeder träumt vom Ende der Welt, dabei reichen manchmal ein paar Noten, um eine ganze Welt zu sich zu holen.

Ein musikalisches Spektakel, das von der Kompanie La Chose Publique angeboten wird

Italiano :

Nell’ambito di Épinal Bouge l’Été, godetevi gli spettacoli gratuiti per bambini, organizzati in collaborazione con L’Etincelle ProD, di fronte al Pavillon du Château di Épinal.

Per saperne di più Marcia dei Viaggi

Un’emozione sonora garantita! Imbarco immediato! Decollo musicale garantito. Se avete il biglietto giusto, partirete per un viaggio sonoro. Non c’è garanzia che tornerete come quando siete partiti! Tutti sognano la fine del mondo, ma a volte bastano poche note e un mondo intero viene da voi.

Una performance musicale di La Chose Publique

Espanol :

En el marco de Épinal Bouge l’Été, disfrute de espectáculos gratuitos para niños, organizados en colaboración con L’Etincelle ProD, frente al Pavillon du Château de Épinal.

Más información Marchand de Voyages

¡Emoción sonora garantizada! ¡Embarque inmediato! Despegue musical garantizado. Si tiene el billete adecuado, emprenderá un viaje sonoro. No hay garantía de que vuelvas igual que cuando te fuiste Todo el mundo sueña con el fin del mundo, pero a veces basta con unas pocas notas para que todo un mundo venga a ti.

Una actuación musical de La Chose Publique

