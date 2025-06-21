– ERLEBNIS EUROPA, die Ausstellung im Europäischen Haus Berlin am Brandenburger Tor Berlin 21 juin 2025 12:00

Samedi 21 juin, 14h00 ERLEBNIS EUROPA, die Ausstellung im Europäischen Haus Berlin am Brandenburger Tor

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T15:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T15:00:00+02:00

ERLEBNIS EUROPA, die Ausstellung im Europäischen Haus Berlin am Brandenburger Tor Unter den Linden 78, 10117 Berlin Berlin 10117 Mitte Berlin Pilar Pimenta writes from the heart, for the heart. Originating from Portugal, the singer-songwriter grew up all over. Her indie-folk-pop music reflects her worldy and rollercoaster childhood, capturing feelings of saudade, home, nostalgia, and the contrast and conflict of growing up. She loves telling stories of love, connections and self-exploration as well as mixing genres like; folk, pop, orchestral, rock and 70s and 90s sounds with modern twists. Pilar started her professional music career through YouTube covers and in 2021 Pilar finally recorded and released her first songs. In 2025 she debuted her first EP, 'Are We There Yet?' – 5 tracks telling 5 different stories that encapsulate love, travel, daydreaming, summer, self, and friendship. Upbeat, ethereal anthems and hauntingly beautiful ballads, Pilar's stories leave listeners either heart-clenched or heart-wrenched.

©️Pilar Pimenta