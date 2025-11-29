Escalade au profit du Téléthon à Pont-Château Rue du grand savoir Pontchâteau

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Rue du grand savoir Gymnase Jean Galfione Pontchâteau

Début : 2025-11-29 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

2025-11-29

Tout le monde grimpe pour le Téléthon 
samedi 29 novembre, au gymnase Jean Galfione de 14h à 18h
1€ la grimpe
Ouvert à tous à partir de 8 ans
Organisation Escalade 3 Rivières    .

+33 2 40 01 40 16  otsi@cc-paysdepontchateau.fr

