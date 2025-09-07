Escapade Randonnée gourmande Puyrolland
Escapade Randonnée gourmande Puyrolland dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
Escapade Randonnée gourmande
Site de Puyrolland Puyrolland Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR
Date :
Début : Dimanche 2025-09-07 08:30:00
fin : 2025-09-07
Date(s) :
2025-09-07
Randonnée gourmande suivie d’un repas. Départ et accueil entre 8h30 et 10h du site de Puyrolland. Ravitaillement sur le parcours.
Site de Puyrolland Puyrolland 17380 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 33 89 62 site.puyrolland@gmail.com
English :
Gourmet hike followed by a meal. Departure and welcome between 8:30 and 10 a.m. from the Puyrolland site. Refreshments along the way.
German :
Gourmet-Wanderung mit anschließendem Essen. Abfahrt und Empfang zwischen 8:30 und 10:00 Uhr vom Standort Puyrolland. Verpflegung auf der Strecke.
Italiano :
Passeggiata gastronomica seguita da un pasto. Partenza e accoglienza tra le 8:30 e le 10:00 dal sito di Puyrolland. Rinfresco lungo il percorso.
Espanol :
Paseo gastronómico seguido de una comida. Salida y bienvenida entre las 8.30 y las 10.00 horas desde el recinto de Puyrolland. Refrigerio a lo largo del recorrido.
