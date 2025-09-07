Escapade Randonnée gourmande Puyrolland

Escapade Randonnée gourmande Puyrolland dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

Escapade Randonnée gourmande

Site de Puyrolland Puyrolland Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-09-07 08:30:00

fin : 2025-09-07

Date(s) :

2025-09-07

Randonnée gourmande suivie d’un repas. Départ et accueil entre 8h30 et 10h du site de Puyrolland. Ravitaillement sur le parcours.

Site de Puyrolland Puyrolland 17380 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 33 89 62 site.puyrolland@gmail.com

English :

Gourmet hike followed by a meal. Departure and welcome between 8:30 and 10 a.m. from the Puyrolland site. Refreshments along the way.

German :

Gourmet-Wanderung mit anschließendem Essen. Abfahrt und Empfang zwischen 8:30 und 10:00 Uhr vom Standort Puyrolland. Verpflegung auf der Strecke.

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica seguita da un pasto. Partenza e accoglienza tra le 8:30 e le 10:00 dal sito di Puyrolland. Rinfresco lungo il percorso.

Espanol :

Paseo gastronómico seguido de una comida. Salida y bienvenida entre las 8.30 y las 10.00 horas desde el recinto de Puyrolland. Refrigerio a lo largo del recorrido.

