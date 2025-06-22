Escapade Randonnée gourmande – Saint-Hilaire-de-Villefranche, 22 juin 2025 07:00, Saint-Hilaire-de-Villefranche.
Charente-Maritime
Escapade Randonnée gourmande Parc communal Saint-Hilaire-de-Villefranche Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Début : 2025-06-22
fin : 2025-06-22 10:00:00
2025-06-22
Rendez-vous pour une randonnée gourmande avec 4 étapes musique et produits locaux
Parc communal
Saint-Hilaire-de-Villefranche 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 34 13 12 27 randogourmandedesondes@gmail.com
English :
Rendezvous for a gourmet walk with 4 stages: music and local produce
German :
Treffpunkt für eine Gourmetwanderung mit 4 Stationen: Musik und lokale Produkte
Italiano :
Appuntamento per una passeggiata gastronomica con 4 tappe: musica e prodotti locali
Espanol :
Cita con un paseo gastronómico en 4 etapas: música y productos locales
L’événement Escapade Randonnée gourmande Saint-Hilaire-de-Villefranche a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme