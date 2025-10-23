Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Escape game en mode Halloween Châteaudun

Escape game en mode Halloween Châteaudun jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Centre Nautique Roger Creuzot Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-10-23 15:15:00
fin : 2025-10-23 16:45:00

2025-10-23

Escape game special Halloween au centre aquatique.
Entrée au tarif habituel.   .

Centre Nautique Roger Creuzot Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 21 85 

English :

Escape game special Halloween at the aquatic center.

German :

Escape game special Halloween im Wassersportzentrum.

Italiano :

Gioco di fuga speciale per Halloween al centro acquatico.

Espanol :

Juego de escape especial Halloween en el centro acuático.

L’événement Escape game en mode Halloween Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN