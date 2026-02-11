Escape game L’horcruxe oublié Théâtre On Stage L’Isle-d’Espagnac

Escape game L’horcruxe oublié

Théâtre On Stage 47 rue Parmentier L’Isle-d’Espagnac Charente

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 24 EUR

Par personne

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-06

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-06

Une prophétie oubliée révèle qu’un Horcruxe a échappé à Harry Potter… Voldemort est sur le point de revenir, et seul votre équipe de sorciers peut l’arrêter. Votre mission retrouver l’Horcruxe oublié et le détruire avant qu’il ne soit trop tard !

Théâtre On Stage 47 rue Parmentier L’Isle-d’Espagnac 16340 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 17 20 56 63 theatre.onstage16@gmail.com

English :

A forgotten prophecy reveals that a Horcrux has escaped Harry Potter? Voldemort is about to return, and only your team of wizards can stop him. Your mission: find the forgotten Horcrux and destroy it before it’s too late!

