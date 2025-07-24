Escape Game Mom’en nature Champrond-en-Gâtine

Escape Game Mom’en nature Champrond-en-Gâtine jeudi 24 juillet 2025.

Escape Game Mom’en nature

Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-07-24 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-24 17:00:00

2025-07-24

L’ Apicurienne vous propose un escape-game en forêt sur les milieux de vie des animaux pour les enfants de 6 à 12 accompagnés au Domaine du Bois Landry.

Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 68 58 28 14 mylenelapicurienne@gmail.com

English :

L’ Apicurienne offers an escape-game in the forest about animal habitats for accompanied children aged 6 to 12 at Domaine du Bois Landry.

German :

L’ Apicurienne bietet Ihnen ein Escape-Game im Wald über die Lebensräume der Tiere für Kinder von 6 bis 12 in Begleitung in der Domaine du Bois Landry.

Italiano :

L’Apicurienne propone un gioco di fuga nella foresta sugli habitat degli animali per bambini accompagnati dai 6 ai 12 anni presso il Domaine du Bois Landry.

Espanol :

L’Apicurienne propone un juego de evasión en el bosque sobre los hábitats de los animales para niños acompañados de 6 a 12 años en el Domaine du Bois Landry.

