Escape Game Mom’en nature Champrond-en-Gâtine
Escape Game Mom’en nature Champrond-en-Gâtine jeudi 24 juillet 2025.
Escape Game Mom’en nature
Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-24 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-24 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-24
L’ Apicurienne vous propose un escape-game en forêt sur les milieux de vie des animaux pour les enfants de 6 à 12 accompagnés au Domaine du Bois Landry.
.
Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 68 58 28 14 mylenelapicurienne@gmail.com
English :
L’ Apicurienne offers an escape-game in the forest about animal habitats for accompanied children aged 6 to 12 at Domaine du Bois Landry.
German :
L’ Apicurienne bietet Ihnen ein Escape-Game im Wald über die Lebensräume der Tiere für Kinder von 6 bis 12 in Begleitung in der Domaine du Bois Landry.
Italiano :
L’Apicurienne propone un gioco di fuga nella foresta sugli habitat degli animali per bambini accompagnati dai 6 ai 12 anni presso il Domaine du Bois Landry.
Espanol :
L’Apicurienne propone un juego de evasión en el bosque sobre los hábitats de los animales para niños acompañados de 6 a 12 años en el Domaine du Bois Landry.
L’événement Escape Game Mom’en nature Champrond-en-Gâtine a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par OT DU PERCHE